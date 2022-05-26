Are you one of the smartest zodiac signs? Check the list

Aquarius- This sun sign tends to filter almost every possible thing around with their intellectual mind. They are easy goers and always keep themselves alert to red flags and are able to distance themselves from situations making it easier for them to figure out a solution. The smartest one ranked top on the list is known for being balanced, inventive and having a cool head. They are the only zodiac that tends to self-proof things before executing them in public. However, they don’t believe in word of mouth, until they see evidence backing it up.

Virgo- People tend to call them one of the smartest signs as they don’t fall for anyone’s trap easily. Rather set solutions for every situation they tend to fall into. However, they love to solve the unsolvable and fix the broken problems. Virgos are inherited by building up good ideas and creating them in the smartest way. They are not braggart of their smartness and intelligence, yet they seem to ask a lot of questions which is the sign of a genius.

Capricorn- A Capricorn person has a very methodical and highly structured way of thinking which aids in making smart decisions. They tend to avoid taking any impulsive decisions by having a clear idea of your goals. Hence, you are not reckless. People falling under this sign tend to be very intelligent and have the ability to put their brains to good use in the smartest form. Capricorns aren’t the loudest ones but are surely the best learners among all as they tend to learn from your mistakes.

Scorpio- If we talk about one’s intensity and mental strength, then they would top in the zodiac list. It is very commonly said that to fool a Scorpion is not an easy task. You have the trait of overthinking. Because of your mental strength, perception and intensity, you are ranked one of the smartest signs in astrology. You have a very rare perceptual ability to use information which you receive with your senses. A Scorpion not only acquires a lot of information from their senses but is also able to make use it in the quickest way.

Gemini- You are perfectly fit for this generation’s mind as you are the fastest thinker among all the zodiacs. A Gemini person may not be tagged the smartest one but has a fully developed sense of humour which is a strong sign of a genius. A Gemini person is great at manifesting. You are great at having impressive reasoning ability and verbal skills. You also tend to fit easily with every group, which is another sign of a genius.

Pisces- Their smartness is quite different from the other zodiacs. They tend to possess a high level of intelligence and creativity but can sometimes get stuck in imagination. They are known as the smartest one but your emotional and sensitive traits make you a soft person. Hence, your intelligence may vary from person to person. People falling under this sign are so emotionally intelligent that they trust their gut instincts.