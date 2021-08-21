Aries Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Aries(Mar 21-Apr 20)

People under this sign are ruled by Mars, the planet of aggression, but there is no aggression foreseen today in your forecast. In fact, you are likely to do extremely well in your professional sphere and achieve your fitness goals. On the flip side, your stubbornness can vitiate domestic environment.

Aries Finance Today

Although you remain financially stable, don’t become complacent, instead explore some new money-making opportunities. Something new you have introduced in the market may catch the fancy of consumers. This is not an auspicious day for buying or selling property, so pend it for some other day.

Aries Family Today

Some of you may long to visit malls, but it is always better to be safe than sorry during these pandemic times. Today, an incident may bring back a gush of bitter sweet memories. Your inflexible attitude over an issue can cause tension on the domestic front.

Aries Career Today

It takes passion, commitment and perseverance to deliver the absolute best and you will not only measure up to it, but also get noticed by superiors. Your ability to deal with ambiguity and uncertainty in business is going to become your biggest competitive advantage. Efforts put now in academics are likely to pay rich dividends.

Aries Health Today

Your focus on physical fitness will help you perform admirably in your chosen sporting event. Learning the right running technique will save you from injuries and build your stamina too. Those exercising but still adding weight must consult a nutritionist for the correct diet.

Aries Love Life Today

You will need to be more open with partner about your feelings, if you want him/ her to be more responsive to your needs. In this day and age, pickup lines don’t work anymore, but originality does, so think up something new to get a date.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Grey

