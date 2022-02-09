Aries Daily Horoscope for Feb 09: Be flexible with others

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You have great ideas which are driven by creativity. You are a fire sign whose natural competitive nature will contribute to your many successes in life. But this nature can also get the better of you and you tend to need validation all the time. You want recognition and attention. But this could get in the way. Remember to accept others' feedback- good or bad. Be flexible with others and connecting by sharing ideas.

Aries Finance Today

You’re at a good place, financially. You’ve waited long enough but this financial stability is a reward of your past sacrifices and responsible decisions. Enjoy it and take cautious steps towards bettering your financial status. Invest in assets that will yield good interests. You can even consider buying a property-big or small.

Aries Family Today

You’ve realised that your family has been there for you in times of need. You need to trust them more, open up and communicate. They want to be your go-to. Avoid unnecessary arguments and indulge in deep, insightful conversations that will bring you closer.

Aries Career Today

If you haven’t been at ease, when it comes to profession, you need to list down the reasons that are making you unhappy. Reflect on your decisions and actions. Try to find out what it is that’s truly bothering you. You’ll be at a better place once you have answers. Try to talk it out with your family or others in the same profession. It might give you a newer, much needed perspective.

Aries Health Today

Everything on the health front looks alright. You don’t have to stress about minor changes in your lifestyle. Try to take out time to participate in activities that will keep your mind fresh and calm. Don’t get too worried about seasonal illnesses.

Aries Love Life Today

You and your partner share a wholesome bond. You have fought through the tough times together as a team and are finally at the best place. Take this time to show your partner what they really mean to you. Make them aware of how much you truly care. For singles, you can definitely expect romance and good news.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026