Aries Daily Horoscope for February 26: You need to trust your instinct

Dear Aries, your day begins with excess energy, divide it into all major aspects of life that need immediate attention or may be going down. It is the right time to break mental restrictions and trust your capabilities.
Keeping a calm appearance is likely to help the project positivity.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

 

Your day begins with excess energy, divide it into all major aspects of life that need immediate attention or may be going down. Initiate whatever you want to undertake and after it with gusto. Trips are likely to be good and successful. Your sense of choosing avenues for property gathering will mostly not fail you. You may move towards the latter part of the day with great ease. Friends may bring some very good news that will help you charter into new territory. It is the right time to break mental restrictions and trust your capabilities. Do not depend on family or friends for mental support, it is high time to stand on your own two feet and strengthen your mind and decision-making abilities. Inner turmoil or confusion over personal decisions may rule your mind today. It is important to sit quietly and analyze what you want to do and how to achieve it.

 

Aries Finance Today 

 

Most economic matters are likely to stay under control. A good budget strategy may yield amazing results in the long run. Businessmen would get positive outcome in whatever they put time.

 

Aries Family Today 

 

Family matters are good and happy. Spouse is likely to shower extra attention. Family health may also remain good. Doing some fun activity together will help you deepen the bond.

 

Aries Career Today 

 

You are likely to deal with extreme pressure and high-performance expectation may make things difficult at work. Trust your abilities and you may fare well. Businesses may face crunch in demand against predetermined plans. Keeping a calm appearance is likely to help the project positivity.

 

Aries Health Today 

 

Take care of your health as it lets you enjoy things that you want to do. It is the right time to pick up a new hobby or start an exercise regime. Improve your diet and make it more wholesome and protein-rich. 

 

Aries Love Life Today 

 

Single people are likely to meet someone new, and develop instant bond. Couples may enjoy moments of passion and teasing which may make the day interesting and fun. Enjoy small trips around your city with your special friend.

 

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

