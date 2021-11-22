Aries Daily Horoscope for Nov 22: Keep a track of your health

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are a logical thinker, and you have a keen sense of judging what is right and wrong. Use this trait to excel in whatever task you undertake today. Your brave and sprightly nature may take you through the rough patches of life without any hassles. You prefer to chart your own course instead of following the crowd, which is likely to help you stay ahead of competition. You are an extrovert and your cheerful disposition is highly appreciated in a social circle. Your strong leadership qualities make you quite approachable and desirable to people, who come to you during their hour of crisis. You believe in taking action rather than sitting and letting things take their own course. Keep your impatience in check to avoid getting into embarrassing situations.

Aries Finance Today

You need to be alert on your economic front as chances of facing a financial crunch are high. Good money management skills and a new source of income may help you tide over the crisis. Your growing expenses may land you in trouble.

Aries Family Today

Situations might be quite stressed on the domestic front. Misunderstandings between you and your parents may disrupt peaceful atmosphere. A short trip with family members may help you gain their affection and trust back.

Aries Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to face some pressure. Office politics may take a toll on your career advancement. Deal with your bosses and subordinates tactfully. Some lucrative options might come up for those looking for a job.

Aries Health Today

The day might not be perfect for you as far as health is concerned. Do not neglect minor illnesses as they might worsen later. Exercise with precaution; adopt healthy habits and try breathing exercises to calm your senses.

Aries Love Life Today

Chances of getting into clashes with your partner are high today. Try to understand their point of view and reciprocate their feelings to enjoy your love life. Spending time in their company might strengthen your bond.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Indigo

