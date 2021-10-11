Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Everything is satisfactory today!
Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 11: Everything is satisfactory today!

Dear Aries, today you will feel energetic. You are likely to gain profits in business today. Opt for a healthy diet and lifestyle to enjoy good health.
Your good health will allow you to complete all pending tasks at work and some may also plan work-related trips too.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, the day seems satisfactory on the health, finance, profession and love front, but you need to be cautious on the family front. Your good health will allow you to complete all pending tasks at work and some may also plan work-related trips too.

You may come across some excellent property deals and your good financial condition will also allow you to invest in the property market. You should seek assistance from experts before making such big decisions on the financial front.

If you are planning to start a new business with an association of partners, then this is an auspicious time to do so.

Aries Finance Today

You have a sound financial condition and it's a good idea to start a new venture at this juncture of time. You are likely to gain profits in business today. Those planning to sell an old vehicle are likely to find prospective buyers in the market.

Aries Family Today

The domestic environment may make you feel unhappy. But that’s nothing to be too touchy about. At times you must leave things at time and they shall get better on their own. Younger people in the family may get stubborn about something.

Aries Career Today

You may have to plan some work-related trips that will bring desired results. You may get a chance to meet someone influential at work that will fill you with motivation to do something in life.

Aries Health Today

Today you will feel energetic and get rid of all your health issues. You are advised to ditch the junk food and opt for a healthy diet and lifestyle to enjoy good health.

Aries Love Life Today

Newlyweds will enjoy some romantic moments and develop a better understanding of each other. A good romantic time with your lover/spouse is on the cards. So, use this time to express your love and strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Maroon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

