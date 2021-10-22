Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 22: Tone down your aggression!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some of you may face challenges in your career and expert life. But your dominant traits, including, determined attitude and courageous approach, will see you sail through any difficult situation with ease and even make a mark for yourself. You will be able to achieve many milestones you have set for yourself by adopting a diplomatic strategy and succeed courtesy of your discipline and hard work. You are advised to tone down your aggression a notch or two today. Being accommodative and approachable will give the winning edge to your efforts to fulfil your life goals. Those of you travelling for business or personal work can expect to reap substantial gains. So, go ahead and make the most of the opportunity coming your way. Students can expect to excel in academics as they successfully streamline their study schedule and set a routine.

Aries Finance Today

Don't let disappointments on the financial front overwhelm you today. Little patience may be required to recoup the losses, but you will be successful shortly. Be careful with your spending until some new money comes through.

Aries Family Today

Family elders may have useful ideas to offer you. Be diplomatic in your communication and be receptive to advice; you will go far and benefit from it. A wedding in the family will bring both distant and close kin together for a happy time.

Aries Career Today

It would be useful to get some professional feedback on a project you've been contemplating. It will help in improving results. Those looking for a new job may have to wait a little more.

Aries Health Today

By being regular in exercise, you feel fit and energetic to carry on your daily tasks. You need to remain optimistic and surround yourself with positive-minded people to keep up your mental strength.

Aries Love Life Today

Today may be the moment to take a relationship to the next level if you are not already committed. You are sure to get support and a positive response from your partner. Those in love will get the blessings of their elders.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lemon

