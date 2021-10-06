Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 6: It's a profitable day for you!
horoscope

Aries Daily Horoscope for Oct 6: It's a profitable day for you!

Published on Oct 06, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Go ahead with an open mind; it may turn out to be a very profitable day for you.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You can look forward to a progressive day with all-around gains and success. The daunting competition ahead should not deter you from the pursuit of a well-planned strategy that you have made in advance. Your courage and determination to excel will enable you to execute your plans to perfection. Carefully consider everything, your sense of what is right or wrong may take priority over what is personally helpful. Weigh your options well. Making impulsive decisions will not bode well at this juncture for you. A short trip for business purposes seems to be on the cards for you. Go ahead with an open mind; it may turn out to be a very profitable day for you.

Aries Finance Today

Today, the market situation may keep you worried as you have invested in stocks that have not grown in value. Unnecessary expenditures are also likely to dent your savings. Plan your budget carefully to save more.

Aries Family Today

There will be a lack of mutual understanding and respect in your interpersonal relationships at home, upon which you will have to work to bring harmony to the domestic atmosphere. Keeping your temper under control will also help in strengthening the ties.

Aries Career Today

Excessive self-confidence on the work front will affect your productivity. Focusing on the assigned task rather than competition will work in your favour on the professional front.

Aries Health Today

Your health will be reasonably good and you will neither have to worry about your health nor will suffer from any kind of ailments. You might feel fatigued due to overwork, for which proper rest and relaxation will be beneficial.

RELATED STORIES

Aries Love Life Today

Those in a long-distance relationship will find it difficult to bear the separation. You are likely to get a surprise in the form of your romantic partner's arrival. You will enjoy some quiet and intimate moments together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

 

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

