Aries Daily Horoscope for October 28: Avoid Conflicts!
horoscope

Aries Daily Horoscope for October 28: Avoid Conflicts!

Dear Aries, go slow and spend quality time with your partner. Give voice to your frank opinions. Focus on what needs to be perfected and try to avoid conflicts with people.
Do not keep high hopes in romance. Go slow and spend quality time with your partner.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:02 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries are known for their innovation and creativity. You may not get immense opportunities today in your career to showcase your talent, but not to worry; you will be successful in the end. Just like your headstrong personality, you will do well in finances and property-related matters. Do not keep high hopes in romance. Go slow and spend quality time with your partner. Give voice to your frank opinions but do not raise your voice. Focus on what needs to be perfected to bring a change rather than trying to wipe off the old dirt! Better option at this point of time is to avoid conflicts with people you live with rather than trying to deal with them.

Aries Finance Today

There may be days when your expenses may increase, which puts you in a financial constraint. So, avoid unnecessary expense. Property renovation and purchase are likely in the future. So, it is advised to do financial planning.

Aries Family Today

Mistakes happen and you are not the only one who commits them! It may be an outburst of stress which you have been going through in the past few days. Try to cure that first!

Aries Career Today

This day marks the reaping of your efforts. You have been lately indulging in giving efforts to a project or in an exam. This is the high time when your results would pay off.

Aries Health Today

Be sure to get plenty of physical exercise today. You may soon be called upon to perform a physically taxing activity and this is going to require resources and physical stamina that you never thought that you possessed.

Aries Love Life Today

If you are already in a relationship, you may get an indication today whether you are in it for the long haul or not. You are likely to take a step towards a serious relationship today. Don’t worry, things are looking good!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

