Aries Daily Horoscope for Sept 14: Your health will be in great shape

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, is driven by a desire to prove themselves and their strength; it is for this reason - you are keen to make your mark in life. The day is likely to bring several promising opportunities to prove your mettle. Your ambitious aspirations are likely to be met as you not only remain in a commanding position in life, but also succeed in keeping up the winning momentum throughout the day. Though Aries fire promises to blaze fierce and bright today, it needs to be channelized and nurtured. You need to prioritize your commitments and areas of focus. Remember to slow down, listen to your body, and know that you don’t have to do everything with lightning-quick speed. Investing in business property is likely to prove profitable in the long run, so go ahead with your plans. This is the perfect time to take out your travel bucket listand discover where you want to travel first!

Aries Finance Today

Your gut feeling about a financial issue is likely to prove right and will help in keeping your capital safe. Today is a good day to close off some outstanding debts; you will be able to breathe a sigh a relief.

Aries Family Today

Being open with the people you hold close will allow you to resolve allmisunderstandings that have cropped up recently. Students trying to seek admission in reputed universities will be successful.

Aries Career Today

You’re faced with complicated issues and a number of seemingly impossible tasks. Try to look at things from a different perspective. Don’t start anything new on the professional front as you may face unforeseen hurdles.

Aries Health Today

Your health will be in great shape all day today. Therefore, focus areas which need attention. Take appropriate action to lift your mood and focus on better things in life.

Aries Love Life Today

If you are in a relationship, you will notice it will be much easier to communicate with your partner. You can expect to get many chances to go on romantic retreats with your loved one.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour:Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874