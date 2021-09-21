Aries Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: Rein in your negative traits

Aries

People born under this sign are dynamic and determined, but can be selfish and impulsive. Today, if you keep a check on your negative traits, the day will turn out auspicious. Property owners, in particular, must check potential tenants in detail, before renting out property.

Aries Finance Today

Children’s education will be your biggest expense, so ensure adequate finances for it through your savings to secure a good future for your child. Treat a proposal for property with suspicion, as investing in it is fraught with risks.

Aries Family Today

It is true that time really flies fast, but remember it never travels faster than a day at a time, so enjoy each day as it comes. Learn to be happy, as it provides a sense of optimism, a ‘take on the world’ attitude and a positivity that can be infectious.

Aries Career Today

If you are waiting for a job interview, don’t miss out on emails and calls from your potential employers, as this chance may never come back again. All great achievements require time, so don’t be in any hurry to see success in your new venture.

Aries Health Today

Although making healthy choices is not always easy due to lack of time and energy for regular workouts in your present scenario, you must not give up. If you want to prevent heart problems, choose a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and moderate in sugar, salt and total fat.

Aries Love Life Today

You are likely be out shopping today for an approaching wedding or an event. There is always a chance of someone dropping in and upsetting your day’s plan with your partner, but today does not seem to be that day! Make it a point to keep in regular touch with the one you love, who is in another city abroad.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874