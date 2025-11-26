Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Aries Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: You must be ready to take up new risks at the workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 04:00 am IST

Aries Daily Horoscope Today: A new project will also require you to brush up on your technical skills.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You hate compromises

You are emotional, but do not let it break you in your love life. Ensure you take up new challenges at the workplace, and you also require smart financial handling.

Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Aries Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Consider all positive ways to tackle the issues in the relationship. Your office life will be productive, and you should not hesitate to take up new tasks that will test your professional mettle. Handle financial affairs smartly. No major illness will trouble you as well.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time together and enjoy each other’s company. Keep your lover happy, and you both need to engage in creative activities. Consider the preferences of the liver while making crucial decisions. Some love affairs will demand the intervention of parents. You must value the personal space of your partner today. Today is a good day to take a call on marriage, while married females may also conceive. Some married females will have issues at home and talk with their spouses to resolve these.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will bring good outputs. You must be ready to take up new risks at the workplace. A new project will also require you to brush up on your technical skills. Some professionals will visit the client's office, while salespersons will need to strive to meet the expected targets. Students will clear the examinations, and new joiners at an office will find the right space to fit in. Traders, businessmen, and entrepreneurs will be happy to see positive outputs in the earnings.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up in the first part of the day, which will also stop you from large-scale shopping. Today, you need to be careful while making major investments, especially in the stock market.. Avoid lending a large amount to a friend or sibling. You may buy electronic appliances. Despite the financial pressure, you will get funds to raise for your business.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

You must be careful about your lifestyle. Do not bring the office pressure home. Value the privacy of your partner, and this will keep you mentally content. Some seniors may also complain about sleep-related issues. You may also join a gym today for proper exercise. Females may develop menstrual complaints or migraine, which may be disturbing.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aries Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: You must be ready to take up new risks at the workplace
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On