Aries Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 6,'22 states,double up efforts

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Arians, your career prospects seem bright. To keep ahead of competition, you may double up on your efforts at work. This may have a direct impact on your finances. A new income source may allow you to spend on luxuries. Your loved ones, on the other hand, may not be pleased with your spendthrift tendencies. This could lead to domestic strife. Your health may need attention. Maintaining a healthier lifestyle is likely to have a favorable effect on your overall wellbeing. However, your love life is likely to be in jeopardy. Neglecting your partner may force to make rash judgments. Plan a trip with them to an exciting destination where you can heal your mental wounds. This could also help to deepen your bonds and bring you two closers together. For some, mortgaging a property may be a tiresome process. Final examinations are anticipated to yield favorable results for students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Finance Today On the financial front Arians, your increased expenses may be offset by consistent income. Additional source of earning is likely to help you overcome your financial difficulties. Investments in speculations may yield good returns.

Aries Family Today Family-wise, Aries natives may find themselves in a difficult situation. There is likely to be some form of disturbance at home. Children, on the other hand, are likely to provide therapeutic value in helping you overcome work stress.

Aries Career Today For Aries natives, the office is likely to be buzzing with energy today. You may be able to complete your assignments ahead of schedule. For the same, a monetary reward or a social acknowledgment is on the cards for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries Health Today On the health front, Arians need to be cautious about what they eat. Anything in excess may be harmful to your health. Dietary changes and a consistent fitness regimen are likely to keep you energized and improve your health.

Aries Love Life Today On the romantic front, circumstances may force you to spend some time apart from your partner. You may feel lonely and have a sinking feeling in the heart. Keep yourself busy with memories of your beloved and cherish the bond.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON