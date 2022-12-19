Aries Horoscope Today, December 19, 2022: Put your best foot forward

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Hang on to your strengths and be fearless and bold as you are. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your positive approach is going to take you through the challenges if any today. Your energy and confidence to reach where you want to is the best companion for all day through. Manipulators are and will be all around but follow your intuitions and set a limit for yourself. Your truthful nature and straight forwardness are the best approach to life. Your creativity, organized way of living and being on time is what is required in the present scenario. Spend a cool day with the family set the financial goals for tomorrow and relax while taking a deep breath at home. You can achieve your goals with your focused approach.

Aries Finance Today

Financially today it is not going to be great, so just keep going with your daily tasks and do not go for any major financial changes. Do not go for claiming your old debts today nor give any new ones today.

Aries Family Today

A day with family is going to be so-so today, just sit and relax and take the day as it comes today. After all a family will be with you and for you always so just be with them without asking for too much today.

Aries Career Today

It is a “keep going” day on the career front so take it easy. Just avoid any confrontations with your seniors or colleagues. Do your daily tasks and be calm even if you receive any feedback. Take it as a positive comment and move on.

Aries Health Today

Go for a daily walk and chill during the day and in the evening today. Do not go for sudden changes in your diet and exercise schedule for today. This is a day to follow your usual regime and stick to it rather than going for a drastic change in your lifestyle.

Aries Love Life Today

Do not expect too much from your partner today and see to it that nothing comes as a controversy between the two of you. Take baby steps and wait for the results today do not hurry up things.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

