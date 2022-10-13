Aries Horoscope Today, October 13, 2022: Love may show a hard time

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Dear Aries, stars are favouring your professional growth and you may be in a good position on the financial front. Daily Astrological prediction says, your hard work and experience may pay off and day may turn out profitable on the work front. You may start realizing your worth and ask your boss for a raise or promotion.

A pending property case may be resolved in your favour or you may soon get possession of your property. Some may also start property renovation work. You may start devoting time to the important things and work on your mental health. If you are in a relationship, you should be careful today as it’s not a favourable day on the love front.

Some may have to travel with business partners and it may be a hectic trip. Today, you may attend a social event and meet reliable and influential people. Things may go normal on the family front.

How have stars planned the rest of your day? Read ahead:

Aries Finance Today:

The day is not less than an opportunity as far as the finances are concerned. You may get good returns from your past investments. An ancestral property may be transferred to your name.

Aries Family Today:

This is a moderately auspicious day. Your parents may visit you and their presence may make you happy. You may find it hard to spend enough time with loved ones due to prior engagements.

Aries Career Today:

This is a good day. Your mind may be filled with creative and positive thoughts. Your suggestions may be accepted by seniors or clients. A new project may come your way.

Aries Health Today:

It seems to be a moderate day for the Aries natives. You may be more concerned about your health issues associated with lower abdominal region. Some may be mindful about their diet. You may organize your home or office to remain stress free.

Aries Love Life Today:

This is not a favorable day. Your love partner may give you hard time. Parents may push you to get married. Singles may not find the day too lucky.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

