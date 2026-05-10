As AI reshapes jobs globally, astrologers predict career growth for these zodiac signs

As conversations around AI, layoffs, and workplace changes continue to grow globally, many people are questioning what the future of their careers may look like. While technology is rapidly transforming industries, astrologers believe some zodiac signs may still experience strong career momentum through confidence, adaptability, discipline, and emotional intelligence.

Career Horoscope Today: Get daily astrological predictions on career for your zodiac signs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to tarot reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud, this phase is not only about surviving professional uncertainty but also about learning how to evolve with it. “Career matters improve when you stop doubting yourself and start leading with confidence,” she says while explaining the energy surrounding Aries this week.

Here are the zodiac signs that may experience career growth and financial progress during this shifting professional era.

Aries may step into stronger leadership roles during this period. The energy around work encourages confidence, structure, and decisive action. Those struggling with self doubt may finally feel ready to take charge of projects or responsibilities that push them forward professionally.

Sud notes that “discipline, boundaries, and strong decision-making will bring results.” Financially, this is also a favourable time for long-term planning and smarter saving habits. Tiger’s Eye may help Aries stay focused and confident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gemini may finally begin seeing the rewards of efforts made over the past few months. Recognition, emotional fulfilment, and financial blessings are strongly highlighted for this sign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gemini may finally begin seeing the rewards of efforts made over the past few months. Recognition, emotional fulfilment, and financial blessings are strongly highlighted for this sign. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The astrologer explains that this is a phase where Geminis should “trust your progress instead of constantly chasing the next goal.” As industries evolve due to AI and digital transformation, Gemini’s adaptable nature could work in their favour. Citrine may help attract confidence and abundance. Libra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The astrologer explains that this is a phase where Geminis should “trust your progress instead of constantly chasing the next goal.” As industries evolve due to AI and digital transformation, Gemini’s adaptable nature could work in their favour. Citrine may help attract confidence and abundance. Libra {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Libra may experience strong financial and professional stability during this phase. Long-term planning, disciplined choices, and practical decision-making could help them build a secure foundation for the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Libra may experience strong financial and professional stability during this phase. Long-term planning, disciplined choices, and practical decision-making could help them build a secure foundation for the future. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Career growth supports stability, respect, and stronger authority,” Sud says. She also highlights that practical financial choices made now may hold long-term importance. Pyrite may support wealth attraction and financial confidence. Scorpio {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Career growth supports stability, respect, and stronger authority,” Sud says. She also highlights that practical financial choices made now may hold long-term importance. Pyrite may support wealth attraction and financial confidence. Scorpio {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For Scorpio, this period may open doors to unexpected opportunities and fresh beginnings. Whether it is a new project, career move, or professional offer, the energy encourages taking calculated risks and trusting intuition.

“A new chapter is opening in your professional life,” says Sud. As job markets continue changing globally, Scorpio’s ability to transform and adapt may help them move toward meaningful growth. Moonstone may support intuition and courage during transitions.

Capricorn may experience visible rewards for their consistency and patience. Career expansion, financial growth, and practical success are strongly highlighted for this sign.

Sud explains that “your work may finally begin showing visible rewards.” This is also considered a favourable period for investments, business growth, and long-term stability. Citrine may help Capricorns attract prosperity and confidence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pisces may slowly move toward new learning opportunities and practical career growth. Even small beginnings during this phase could eventually lead to larger success.

The astrologer advises Pisces to “stay curious and open to growth, even if it starts small.” In a rapidly changing work environment, flexibility and willingness to learn may become valuable strengths. Tiger’s Eye may help bring focus and stability.

Disclaimer:This article is based on astrological beliefs and tarot insights shared by the expert. It is meant for entertainment and general interest purposes only.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON