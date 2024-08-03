 August 5-11, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
New Delhi
August 5-11, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

BySoumi Pyne
Aug 03, 2024 07:25 PM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope from August 5-11, 2024, has a potent feel of luck for these 5 Chinese zodiac signs.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Your classic luck this week might tempt you to test it with gambling, but it's better used in areas where you seek success. Focus on your goals—whether it’s a side hustle, business venture, or study program. Set clear intentions and use journaling to guide your efforts. The colour red will be favourable for you.

Lucky Chinese zodiac signs from August 5-11, 2024.
Lucky Chinese zodiac signs from August 5-11, 2024.(Pexels)

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Expect a dash of sassy luck this week! You might find yourself in amusing situations where luck triumphs over those who doubt you. Focus on your priorities and channel your energy where it’s most needed. Your newfound confidence will boost your self-esteem. The colour red will be particularly lucky for you.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Your luck this week revolves around managing your time and money wisely. Be careful about how you allocate both. Trust your intuition to guide you in making the best choices. If you feel drawn to work with animals, whether through volunteering or spending time with pets, it will be beneficial. The color red will bring additional luck.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

This week, your luck in love will flourish through generosity and an open heart. While you don't need to overextend yourself, showing kindness in small ways—like helping a friend or supporting a cause—will bring you unexpected luck. The colour blue will enhance your fortune.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

This week, the New Moon in Leo blesses you with growing opportunities. Stay alert for fresh chances, even if they seem unclear at first. Your luck will grow as you remain attentive and open to possibilities. The colours red and green will enhance your luck.

(Disclaimer: For personalised guidance consult with an astrology expert ).

News / Astrology / Horoscope / August 5-11, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck
© 2024 HindustanTimes
