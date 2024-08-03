Weekly Chinese Horoscope from August 5-11, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) The time has come for you to step up and take control of your destiny. There’s a special chance available to you now. Will you be courageous and go for it, or let your fears hold you back? Read your weekly Chinese horoscope from August 5-11, 2024 based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Also Read Chinese Horoscope for July 2024: Monthly Predictions as per your Chinese zodiacs

Lucky Day in Love: August 6

In love, be patient with yourself and your partner (or someone you’re dating). Love takes time to grow, and it’s normal to move slowly from being strangers to becoming close. However, this doesn’t mean you should ignore red flags!

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for July 28 to August 3, 2024

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 9

People think highly of you right now. Keep being yourself, but remember to find a good balance between talking and listening. This will help you build stronger friendships.

Lucky Day for Career: August 9

Be bold when working toward your goals. Now is a great time to make changes. Don’t let fear dictate your decisions. When you’re given an opportunity, act on it if the timing feels right.

You are a kind person who values peace and avoids drama. However, the universe reminds you not to mistake this for being too passive. Just like a garden needs regular care, maintaining harmony in your life requires effort.

Lucky Day in Love: August 8

In th realm of love and relationships, don't ignore issues. Taking a little time to address problems now will bring more happiness and peace.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 7

Your social life might be quiet this week, and you may feel more introverted. Trust that feeling and focus on taking care of yourself.

Lucky Day for Career: August 11

It's the perfect time to make a move in your career. Learn something new or build your skills. Set your goals, and go after them!

Your psychic abilities are particularly strong this week, so pay attention as you go about your daily life. You’ll gain valuable insights if you stay mindful.

Lucky Day in Love: August 11

In love, trust your instincts and true feelings. You can’t force attraction if it’s not there. It’s okay to remain friends, as long as the other person respects your boundaries.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 10

In your social life, try to be fair and consider all sides of a situation, especially if it seems like someone is trying to create conflict between you and a friend.

Lucky Day for Career: August 9

In your career, be strong but flexible, like a bamboo tree. Know your mind, but be wise enough to adapt when challenges arise.

You're going to have a very lucky week ahead! Get ready for something exciting this weekend—it might not be a movie, but it’ll be big.

Lucky Day in Love: August 8

In love, speak from your heart with kindness. The right person will respect your thoughts and listen, while someone who isn't a good match might not.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 6

Socially, it’s okay to take a break if you need one. Not every week has to be filled with activity. Use this time for personal projects or just to relax at home.

Lucky Day for Career: August 6

In your career, be honest about what you want, but don’t ignore any warning signs. The way someone treats you at the start is likely how they’ll continue to treat you. However, be understanding of normal human flaws, which could be due to unseen struggles like chronic pain.

This week's energy is powerful and uplifting for you. Get ready to feel blessed, and let your creativity flow more than usual!

Lucky Day in Love: August 5

In love, you might meet someone special if you haven’t already. Fate is working in your favour, so stay aware of your surroundings!

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 6

In your social life, take a step back and let others have the spotlight. Support and cheer for your loved ones as they shine.

Lucky Day for Career: August 5

In your career, take a more balanced approach. Enjoy the good things and celebrate small victories, but hold off on making any big moves for now.

You may feel like you're in the wrong place or at the wrong time. This week, a cosmic event might clear all your self-doubt and bring these feelings to the surface. Take some time to journal your thoughts and feelings to understand them better.

Lucky Day in Love: August 5

In love, be honest about what you want, then give the other person space to respond. How you both meet in the middle will show if you're truly meant for each other or holding yourself back from finding true love.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 7

In your social life, practice mindfulness. Embrace a "live and let live" attitude, but stay aware of any red flags.

Lucky Day for Career: August 11

In your career, it's a great time to explore something new. Only you can decide what that means for you, and inspiration might come from unexpected places!

Have you ever felt exhausted from trying to be someone you're not just to please your family or elders? This week, the universe is encouraging you to be honest with yourself. A new opportunity will soon appear, but you'll miss it if you're still ruled by fear and doubt.

Lucky Day in Love: August 10

In love, trust your intuition. Not everyone is meant for you, and that's perfectly fine. This mindset will help you handle rejections better and resist any people-pleasing habits in relationships.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 9

In your social life, make an effort to dress up and stand out this week. The more you let your true self shine, the more luck will find its way to you.

Lucky Day for Career: August 11

In your career, focus on learning and expanding your knowledge. Consider pursuing further education or new skills. Trust that you can handle the hard work, and it will pay off by adding valuable credentials to your experience.

The time has come for you to make a decision. Will you follow your family's wishes, or will you trust your heart and choose the path that brings you joy?

Lucky Day in Love: August 10

In love, this message asks you to be mindful of who you're with and whether they're truly the right person for you. If they are, express your gratitude, perhaps with offerings like fruits or flowers. Not everyone gets to be with their soulmate.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 8 & 9

In your social life, practice patience this week. People may move at different paces, and that's okay. You don't have to change your rhythm, but understanding this can help you be more compassionate towards others.

Lucky Day for Career: August 10

In your career, it's time to get creative and step out of your comfort zone. If there's something you've always wanted to try, now is the perfect time to push the envelope. Why not go for it?

the time has come for you to take charge of your destiny. The path you choose now is crucial because other options may close off after this. Take your time if needed, but make sure to choose what's best for you in the end.

Lucky Day in Love: August 11

In love, be kind and patient, but not to the point of losing yourself. A healthy partnership requires both people to contribute equally, whether in creative activities or daily chores. This balance of giving and receiving strengthens your bond.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 10

In your social life, focus on listening more than speaking this week. Doing so will lead to valuable insights and clarity.

Lucky Day for Career: August 8 & 9

In your career, it's important to be clear about who you want to be and what future you envision for yourself and your loved ones. This is the time to make sure your goals align with your true desires.

Exciting times are ahead! Keep an open mind, and you'll meet new friends who introduce you to different cultures and broaden your horizons.

Lucky Day in Love: August 10

In love, be open to stepping out of your comfort zone. If you're in a relationship, this could mean trying new things with your partner to keep the spark alive.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 9

In your social life, be mindful of any people-pleasing tendencies. It's important to set healthy boundaries and prioritize self-care during this time.

Lucky Day for Career: August 7

The energy surrounding your career is positive. Stay true to yourself, and you'll continue to succeed.

The time has come for you to make a decision, especially if you've been undecided between two options for a while. Act quickly, or the cosmic forces might make the choice for you.

Lucky Day in Love: August 7 & 8

In love, trust your heart, but also be open to exploring your partner's or date's interests and hobbies. If they're not willing to reciprocate, it might indicate a lack of compatibility or respect.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 10

In your social life, you’re an amazing friend. Trust in your role, especially if you’re honest with your friends and help them avoid making poor choices.

Lucky Day for Career: August 11

The energy around your career is positive. Stay clear about your goals and intentions, and you'll do well.

Have you ever thought about what you would do with an extra five hours each day? This message is also about the importance of resting and avoiding burnout.

Lucky Day in Love: August 11

In love, focus on appreciating the beautiful aspects of your relationship and make an effort to nurture it daily. Both grand gestures and small acts of love matter.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 11

For your social life, trust your instincts and consider hosting a house party if you’ve been thinking about it. You’ll do great, so believe in yourself!

Lucky Day for Career: August 10

The energy in your career is positive this week, but it's not the right time to make bold moves or try something new. Be patient and wait for the right moment, which may come closer to the end of 2024.