Birthday Thoughts for these signs from July 28 to 31 July 2022

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 28 :Ruled by number 1 the Sun and at times overlooked by Mercury, your forecasting nature will help you find the right person even among thousands of people. Your grilling attitude makes you a deep thinker. You tend to go to the root of the problem and then sort it out. You always display a character that is optimistic and positive in your life. Avoid sitting idle as idle mind is devil’s abode. Serenity is high on your cards which takes you a ride on some peaceful and exotic trip with your family. August, September and November months will be lucky for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 29 :Ruled by number 2 and the moon planet and the planet mercury also manipulates you. Your level of understanding and intellect makes you class apart. You are likely to explore an altogether a different field of Interior decorator. Your sharp insightfulness and intellect traits will make you earn handsome money without any physical stress. Your sovereignty is all what you need without which your graph of work may fall down drastically. Impulse and eagerness are what you need to check in yourself. You yourself make a small problem to take the shape of more complex and complicated one which may annoy you. Golden time: December, March and July.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 30

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ruled by Number 3 and the Planet Jupiter operate you and that makes you fun loving, dedicated, decent and reverent person. This new avenue might force you to buy a house which jolts your bank balance a little bit. Don’t try to be over smart in front your lover. Think again and again before committing anything and once committed, be stick to your words. Relish the adventure of India and foreign countries by taking a long holiday tour. Amid business will also be in your mind and maybe you will get some new idea to implement. So, keep your eyes and ears open. January, May and July are result oriented time for you.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on July 31

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ruled by number 4, Uranus and Mercury, fate plays a major role in your life. Your partner or spouse would bestow his or her love, care and money upon you. Although you would try your level best to fulfill all the expectations of your family but still somewhere down the line, they would give you a sense of dissatisfaction with their increasing demands and aspirations. Monetary gain form stock market and real estate business would take a twist and would end up in your favor at the end of this year. November, January, April and June would be significant and result oriented.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON