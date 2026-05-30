Blue Moon 2026: Most impacted zodiac signs during the may full moon, according to a US astrologer

The rare Blue Moon in May 2026 is drawing attention among astrology followers.

Blue moon 2026(Pinterest)

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On a recent instagram post, a US astrologer Jill brown shares which zodiac signs are likely to be most impacted during the Blue Moon 2026 occuring tomorrow.

Also Read Horoscope Today, May 30, 2026: These zodiac signs are likely to see new beginnings a day before the Blue Moon

What is a Blue Moon?

Despite its name, a blue moon is not a different kind of moon. The term is commonly used to describe an extra full moon that appears within a calendar cycle. Because the lunar cycle lasts around 29.5 days, a month can occasionally fit two full moons, making the second one a “Blue Moon.”

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{{^usCountry}} This timing is what makes the event relatively uncommon, which is also where the popular phrase “once in a blue moon” comes from. Is the Blue Moon actually blue in colour? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This timing is what makes the event relatively uncommon, which is also where the popular phrase “once in a blue moon” comes from. Is the Blue Moon actually blue in colour? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Usually, no. A Blue Moon does not mean the Moon will appear blue in the night sky. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Usually, no. A Blue Moon does not mean the Moon will appear blue in the night sky. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In rare cases, the Moon can take on a bluish tint because of unusual atmospheric conditions, such as smoke or volcanic particles in the air. But that is separate from the astronomical meaning of a Blue Moon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In rare cases, the Moon can take on a bluish tint because of unusual atmospheric conditions, such as smoke or volcanic particles in the air. But that is separate from the astronomical meaning of a Blue Moon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} So, for most viewers, the May 2026 full moon is expected to look much like a regular full moon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, for most viewers, the May 2026 full moon is expected to look much like a regular full moon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read A US spiritual expert explains the symbolism of this weekend’s rare blue moon Why is it called a Blue Moon Full Moon? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read A US spiritual expert explains the symbolism of this weekend’s rare blue moon Why is it called a Blue Moon Full Moon? {{/usCountry}}

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The name has a long history tied to older lunar calendars and later popular usage. Over time, “Blue Moon” became associated with an additional or less common full moon event.

Today, the term is widely used in astronomy discussions, popular culture, and astrology content.

Most impacted zodiac signs during the blue moon 2026

According to the Jill Brown, the zodiac signs most connected to the May 2026 Blue Moon are :

Gemini

Virgo

Sagittarius

Pisces

Gemini

Virgo

Sagittarius

Pisces

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In astrology, full moons are often symbolically linked with culmination, reflection, or heightened emotions, though these interpretations are spiritual traditions rather than scientific findings.

Disclaimer: This article is a user-generated content from social media. Reader's discretion is advised.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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