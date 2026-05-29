A US spiritual expert explains the symbolism of this weekend’s rare blue moon

A rare blue moon is expected to rise on May 31, drawing attention from skywatchers, moon lovers, and astrology followers alike. Despite its name, the moon will not actually turn blue. Nasa tweeted this picture of Super Blue Moon. (X/@NASA)

A blue moon happens when a second full moon appears within the same calendar month. Since the lunar cycle lasts about 29.5 days, this type of event only shows up every few years.

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This upcoming blue moon also comes with another detail. It is considered a micromoon, which means it may appear slightly smaller because it is farther from Earth than usual.

In a recent Instagram video, spiritual strategist Latha Jay shares her perspective on the symbolic meaning of this weekend’s rare blue moon.