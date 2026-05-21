May 2026 ends with two Full Moons, and the second one brings a powerful shift to zodiac signs, as per an astrologer

The second Full Moon or the Blue Moon of May 2026 could stir emotions, reveal hidden truths, and create turning points for four zodiac signs. Here's what an astrologer has predicted the impacts of the Blue Moon on zodiac signs. Nasa tweeted this picture of Super Blue Moon. (X/@NASA)

As May 2026 comes to an end, sky watchers and astrology lovers are paying close attention to the month's second Full Moon, also known as the Blue Moon. In astrology, a Full Moon is often seen as a moment of culmination, when emotions rise, truths become harder to ignore, and the results of the past efforts begin to show. The Blue Moon may carry strong energy because it aligns with Lilith, bringing hidden emotions and buried truths into focus.

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According to astrologer and spiritual advisor Polina Arutiunian of Nebula, a spiritual guidance Space, this lunation could push people to confront realities they may have been avoiding.

"A Full Moon is a time when energy reaches its peak. It can bring emotions to the surface and highlight where momentum is building in your life," Arutiunian says.

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She predicts that this second Full Moon of May 2026 brings themes of growth, travel, education, future goals, and personal beliefs. It may also reveal information that has remained hidden until now.

"With Lilith involved, people may suddenly see situations more clearly. It can remove idealized thinking and reveal truths that were sitting beneath the surface," she adds.

While everyone may feel this cosmic shift, four zodiac signs could experience it more strongly.

Which zodiac signs will have a turning point during the Blue Moon 2026? Sagittarius: If you are a Sagittarius, this Full Moon lands directly in your sign, making its effects more personal. You may feel emotions more deeply or experience sudden realizations about yourself.

Arutiunian says this period can bring attention to your personal identity and achievements.

"The outside world may reflect parts of yourself back to you. You could gain insight into who you are becoming and see results from efforts you have made over the past few months," she says.

This can also be a powerful time to take control of changes you have been considering.

Gemini: Gemini could see the truths of a relationship come to light. Relationships and partnerships take center stage. This includes romantic relationships, friendships, work collaborations, and even competition.

According to Arutiunian, this Full Moon could expose hidden dynamics.

"Something important may surface in your relationships. Situations that once seemed small or easy to ignore could suddenly feel impossible to overlook," she says.

Collaborations, interviews, and competitive situations may also reach a major turning point.

Virgo: Virgo may experience changes around the home and family. You could feel the effects in personal and family matters. Topics involving home life, living situations, moves, or family relationships may come into focus.

Arutiunian says emotional instincts matter right now.

"There may be a turning point around your home or personal life. Trust your feelings because they can guide you more clearly than outside opinions," she explains.

Unexpected information connected to family matters could also emerge.

Pisces: Pisces may see major career developments. You may notice shifts happening in work, career goals, or future plans. Professional opportunities and long-term ambitions could become clearer.

Arutiunian says this Full Moon may uncover hidden details in workplace situations.

"The results of ambitious plans could become visible now. New opportunities may appear and help shape your next chapter," she says.

This could also be a significant period for future travel plans or broader life goals.

Why is the May Blue Moon a rare event in astrology? According to Polina Arutiunian, a Full Moon often brings hidden emotions and situations into focus. When a rarer lunar event appears, many people feel its themes more strongly because it can act like a spotlight on areas of life that need attention.

Another reason this lunar event stands out is timing. May 2026 closes with two Full Moons, which is uncommon and naturally sparks curiosity among astrology readers. The second Full Moon arriving at the end of the month creates a feeling of emotional buildup and release.

Disclaimer: This article is based on astrologers' interpretations, and HT holds no authority over the predictions. Hence, the reader's discretion is advised.