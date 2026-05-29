Once in a blue moon is getting real after two years for skywatchers and astrology followers

A rare blue moon is expected to appear, catching the attention of skywatchers, moon lovers, and astrology followers. If you are imagining a glowing blue moon hanging in the sky, there is one thing to know first. That is not what a blue moon means.

“Once in a blue moon” is usually just a saying people use for something that rarely happens. But on May 31, the phrase will match a real event in the night sky.

In a recent Instagram video, shared by The Museum of Science breaks down why the upcoming blue moon is rare and why the moon will not actually turn blue.

What is a blue moon? A blue moon has nothing to do with the moon’s colour.

According to the Museum of Science, a blue moon happens when two full moons fall within the same calendar month. Since the moon’s cycle lasts about 29 and a half days, most months only have one full moon. Every few years, however, the timing works out differently, and a second full moon slips into the same month.

That uncommon timing is what gives the event its name.

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Will the moon actually look blue? Not this time.

The Museum of Science explains that the May 31 event is a calendar phenomenon, not a colour change in the sky.

The moon can occasionally appear bluish because of smoke, dust, or unusual atmospheric conditions, but that is a separate phenomenon.

Why are people talking about the May 31 blue moon? Part of the excitement comes from how uncommon these events are. A second full moon in the same month does not happen every year. According to the Museum of Science reel, blue moons show up only every couple of years.

For skywatchers, that makes it a good excuse to step outside and spend a few minutes under the night sky.

For astrology followers, rare full moons often carry symbolic meaning. Some people connect them with reflection, emotional awareness, or taking stock of where life is heading.

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Whether you follow lunar events for science, symbolism, or simple curiosity, the May 31 blue moon is one of those moments that invites people to look up and pay attention. After all, “once in a blue moon” does not come around very often.

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