Full Moon May 2026: An expert shares powerful rituals to release negative energy during this rare Blue Moon

The Full Moon on May 31, 2026, is a rare event believed to carry intense emotional and spiritual energy. It is a powerful time for reflection, healing, and letting go of negativity. Many people who follow spiritual practices see Blue Moons as moments of emotional release and transformation. If you have been feeling emotionally heavy, mentally exhausted, or stuck in repeating patterns, this lunar phase may encourage you to slow down and reconnect with yourself. Full Moon May 2026: Powerful rituals to release negative energy during Blue Moon (Pinterest)

Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe says that “The universe is closing one energetic chapter before June begins, and it is doing so through a rare Blue Moon on May 31, 2026. Blue Moons are known for emotional revelations, karmic endings, deep cleansing and powerful manifestations. Unlike regular Full Moons, this lunar event carries amplified release energy because it is the second Full Moon occurring in the same month.”

ALSO READ: May 2026 Full Moon: 4 zodiac signs who would benefit the most during Blue Moon

“Blue Moons are energetic checkpoints from the universe. They push hidden emotions to the surface so they can finally be healed instead of suppressed. This is why many people experience emotional breakdowns, vivid dreams, sudden endings, anxiety, spiritual downloads or intense clarity during a Blue Moon phase,” added the IPHM certified Spiritual Life Coach & Energy Worker.

According to spiritual beliefs, this Blue Moon may help you become more aware of unhealthy patterns, fears, or situations where your self-worth has been compromised.

During this lunar phase, you may become more aware of: People or situations that drain your energy

Emotional patterns that keep repeating

Areas where your self-worth has been compromised

Fears that may be blocking your manifestation journey Powerful Blue Moon rituals to release negative energy Salt and Clove Cleansing Bath Ritual What you need: Rock salt or sea salt

3 cloves

A pinch of rosemary or bay leaf

Warm bathing water Mix all the ingredients into warm water. As you bathe, repeat:

“I release all negative energy, emotional heaviness and energetic attachments that no longer serve me.”

This ritual is believed to help with aura cleansing, emotional exhaustion, and spiritual protection.

Bay Leaf release ritual for emotional healing Write down the following on a bay leaf or small piece of paper: Your fears

Emotional pain

Toxic habits

Situations or people you wish to detach from emotionally Safely burn it while visualising those energies leaving your life. Many tarot readers believe this ritual helps break stagnant emotional cycles during intense lunar phases.

ALSO READ: May 2026 Horoscope: How the 2 Full Moons this month may impact each zodiac sign

Keep these crystals under moonlight Certain crystals are believed to absorb emotional heaviness and support energetic healing during a Blue Moon.

Best crystals for this lunar phase: Black Tourmaline for protection

Selenite for aura cleansing

Amethyst for emotional healing

Clear Quartz for manifestation clarity

Moonstone for intuition and feminine energy Place these crystals near a window or under the moonlight overnight while setting positive intentions.

Things to avoid during the Blue Moon Spiritually sensitive people may feel emotionally overwhelmed during this time. During the May 2026 Blue Moon, try to avoid:

Unnecessary arguments

Emotionally impulsive decisions

Gossip

Revisiting toxic connections

Manifesting from desperation energy

Instead, focus on grounding activities such as:

Meditation

Journaling

Prayer or chanting

Listening to soft music

Sitting quietly under the night sky Signs the Blue Moon energy may be affecting you You may notice: Emotional heaviness

Vivid dreams

Fatigue

Random nostalgia

Crying spells

Sudden clarity

Intuitive gut feelings

Disturbed sleep

Emotional detachment from people or situations Spiritually, these experiences are often considered signs of emotional release and energetic cleansing.

ALSO READ: The spiritual meaning of New Moon and Full Moon

Disclaimer: Spiritual rituals and crystal practices are based on personal beliefs and cultural traditions and are not scientifically proven.