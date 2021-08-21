Cancer Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

People under this sign are ruled by the Moon, which makes them loyal, caring and intuitive. However, they have a boundary that is very firm and crossing it can unleash their ire. Fortunately, nobody is going to cross your boundary today and the day remains favourable on the whole.

Cancer Finance Today

Get set for an excellent deal that comes your way today and earn you a lot of money. Freelancers and part-timers can have an exceptionally profitable day today. A boost in daily collection is foreseen for retail chain owners. Property dealers and real estate developers can expect a windfall today.

Cancer Family Today

Elderly whose quality of life was affected by Covid will manage to limp back to normalcy. Those feeling downcast will draw strength from the unconditional support of their loved ones and bounce back to normalcy. A surprise visit of close relatives to your place can turn into a family get-together.

Cancer Career Today

If your superior at work is behaving in a bullying or otherwise toxic manner, it is time you lodged a formal complaint and begin exploring other employment avenues. Schools may partially open for higher classes, so if you are in that zone and are required to attend, take full pandemic precautions.

Cancer Health Today

A dietary plan you are following or plan to follow will help you shed extra weight, so carry on. Without a personal trainer, it may become difficult to get a sculpted body and six-pack abs that you desire. Foodies gaining weight should reduce their intake of fatty foods to stay healthy.

Cancer Love Life Today

Newlyweds will need to put in conscious efforts to adjust to each other. Travel stars shine bright for those contemplating a second honeymoon. Fixing up a date with someone you are attracted to is possible today. To marry or not to marry may be the question facing some eligible singles.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Orange





