Cancer Daily Horoscope for August 3, '22: You're likely to gain profits

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) For Cancer natives, the financial front seems promising. You may start receiving profits from a past investment you made in land. Your professional front is likely to be smooth. Getting along with teammates may help you finish assignments before deadline. However, your health may remain moderate. You may have to take up physical activities to lose extra weight from a sedentary lifestyle. Your family front may become dull. Infuse new life into it by enjoying a picnic with loved ones. Your romantic life may be in trouble. Married couples are likely to get into fights for uncertain reasons, which can negatively impact the relationship. Those looking to undertake a journey for fun may have to defer their plans due to unpredictable weather conditions. It may take time to get back your mortgaged ancestral property. Students are likely to get into prestigious institutions for higher studies.

Cancer Finance Today: Cancerians, your outstanding debts are likely to get cleared and your financial position may be strong today. There may be an influx of funds so now is the right time to put the money in stocks to earn dividends in the coming days.

Cancer Family Today: For Cancer natives, there may be some differences at home. You and your family elders may not get along over some of your decisions, but they are likely to support you anyway. Clearing misunderstandings may ease the tension.

Cancer Career Today: Cancerians, your seriousness at workplace is likely to bring you a promotion or a hike, depending on how impressed your seniors are with you. Staying focused may help you achieve more in less time on the professional front.

Cancer Health Today: Increased stress levels are likely to put health of Cancer natives at risk. You may suffer from stress; ignoring it can cause it to aggravate. However, light exercises and calming techniques may help you lead a healthier lifestyle.

Cancer Love Life Today: Cancer natives need to avoid bringing job issues in their romantic relationship as it can create rifts. For some, romance may take a backseat. However, paying attention to partner’s demands may help to appreciate ecstasies of love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

