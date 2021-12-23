Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cancer Daily Horoscope for Dec 23: It’s your day Cancerians!

Dear Cancer, today looks like a good day for you Cancerians! A handful of cash may be used in order to fulfil your family's requirements. Your professional growth shall be ensured.
You may have good vitality and health. Also, you might enjoy your office work.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancers have a great reputation for being hyper-emotional, temperamental and spiteful. Cancers play a very high value on their family and close friends and will go to great lengths to defend them no matter what and how. Cancers are like crabs, tough on the outside but soft and tender on the inside. Today looks like a good day for you Cancerians! A great time with your colleagues might strengthen your bond with them. You may have good vitality and health. Also, you might enjoy your office work. Having seen the gist of the overall day, now let's see the rest part of the day.

Cancer Finance Today

Today you may get your share amount by selling land with a little profit. A handful of cash may be used in order to fulfil your family's requirements.

Cancer Family Today

Members of your family may not interact properly today. And it may lead to misunderstandings that may pour soreness into your life. Nothing to worry about, your family might understand your point of view very soon.

Cancer Career Today

Your professional growth shall be ensured. It might be a good time to start your business and slowly invest more, to make it grow: Business people are ought to have a great future. But your responsibilities are about to increase. So Cancerians, get ready for the grinding season!

Cancer Health Today

Today you may find the right medication for your illness. Some of you may get discharged from the hospital ward as there might appear a good improvement. Stay away from junk foods and be a little more careful about your fitness.

Cancer Love Life Today

Some of you may get married to your desired life partners soon. Some of them may realise that they are surrounded by joy and happiness in the presence of their lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

