Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope for Jan 27: Keep your anger in check
horoscope

Cancer Daily Horoscope for Jan 27: Keep your anger in check

Dear Cancer, take things under your control. Property transactions may be completed satisfactorily. Keep your anger in check to restore normalcy and bring harmony at home.
Property transactions may be completed satisfactorily.
Published on Jan 27, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Today, you are likely to be in a confused state of mind as far as your personal, professional and domestic fronts are concerned. Listen to your heart in matters where relationships are involved. This may not only help you become a better individual, but your near and dear ones may also rely on you for their emotional needs. It is advised to act according to the demands of the situation. You may be able to clear all roadblocks with your people by your side. You are likely to make things work with your courage and undivided attention towards a specific task. Plan your approach well in advance. Some of you may be required to keep a check on their anger or it could get in the way of positive changes. Take things under your control. Property transactions may be completed satisfactorily. The day may be favorable for work-related trips.

Cancer Finance Today

On the financial front, there are indications that past investments may not bring good gains. You may receive money that you had lent to someone. Traders are likely to make small profits from their business.

Cancer Family Today

On the domestic front, you may not receive support of elders in difficult situations. Misunderstandings may lead to conflicts among family members. Keep your anger in check to restore normalcy and bring harmony at home.

Cancer Career Today

On the professional front, you may get a chance to manage the entire show on your own. This is likely to up your chances of an increment in salary. Handling additional responsibilities may make you a winner at work.

Cancer Health Today

On the health front, the stars may be in your favour and all your minor ailments may start to disappear. Improving your food habits and turning to spiritual healing is likely to bring you peace of mind.

Cancer Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your relationship is likely to be harmonious. You may get to enjoy togetherness with your partner. Look at the brighter picture to keep your romance lively and exciting.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cancer horoscope cancer astrology sun signs
TRENDING TOPICS
Republic Day 2022 LIVE
Horoscope Today
Happy Republic Day 2022
Omicron
Republic Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP