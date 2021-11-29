Cancer Daily Horoscope for Nov 29: Finance looks good!

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancer, you are the literal 'Mom' archetype. You take care of everything and everyone around you. This day can be difficult and you should get enough credits for this. You are so intuitive and aligned with your emotions that you readily pick up your partner's needs. Today your feelings will be all over the place. Contact your loved ones if you feel like talking and pour your heart out, please. This may help in solving a long-backed argument.

Cancer Finance Today

Common Cancerians, admit that you are extravagant. We can find your purchasing preferences based on their cuteness. Keep a hold on these instincts for a while. Even if you know how bad you or the person in your mind wanted to have it. Do not fall for anything only because of their looks.

Cancer Family Today

You are of the Family personality. You will find this day filled with opportunities to spend the day with your loved ones. And this will make you very happy and release any stress that you have been dealing with lately.

Cancer Career Today

You are ready to grab a new project or a new opportunity. You are feeling confident about yourself more than ever. Use it and channel your emotions in the direction of your work. You can do it all today.

Cancer Health Today

You want to make better choices when it comes to your health. It is a great day to make it possible. Create a diet chart for yourself and follow it. As cardinal water, you are always good at starting something but make sure you reach the finish line of your goal as well.

Cancer Love Life Today

Your focus is your work these days and your significant partner is asking for attention. Plan your day accordingly and show gratitude towards their support to make them feel good

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

