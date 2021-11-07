Cancer Daily Horoscope for November 7: Work on your finances!

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Today, you are likely to be ready for new adventures in life, which may take you to unexplored destinations. Opportunities are likely to come knocking at your doorsteps, which might give you a chance to prove your mettle. Situations may turn in your favour and you are likely to give positive outcomes in every walk of life. Your optimism may grant you the option to improve upon yourself and work on your weaknesses. This is likely to highlight your need to grow and progress. There are likely to be some conflicts between your heart and mind; but you need to choose judiciously to express yourself in a better way and make advancement in life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer Finance Today

Your economic condition remains satisfactory and you may find an additional source of income to take care of your expenditures. Money loaned to someone might take longer to be returned. Some hindrances are foreseen on your financial front.

Cancer Family Today

Your domestic front seems a bit rough today. There could be constant disagreements and conflicts between you and your parents. Take initiatives to restore normalcy at home before situations deteriorate any further.

Cancer Career Today

Your professional front is very promising and may be quite fulfilling for those in the private sector. A promotion is on the cards for some. Seniors are likely to support your fresh and innovative ideas that may benefit the organization.

Cancer Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from a few aches and pains, your health remains perfectly fine. Making changes in the dietary patterns may keep you in a good shape. Meditation techniques and breathing exercises, coupled with sports, may keep you fit.

Cancer Love Life Today

The day is quite beneficial for you on your romantic front. Your relationship with your beloved will strengthen and love for each other is likely to deepen. A firm commitment from your partner may keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026