Gemini Daily Horoscope for Oct 21: Love is in the air!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Overall, the day seems satisfactory for you. Those who have been exploring the property market for long to find their dream homes, today they may get lucky. Joyful domestic front will compel you to spend a few more days at home and enjoy the togetherness.

You may join some professional courses or training programs to hone your skills. Gemini, you enjoy good physical and mental health. Everything seems in sync, but try to avoid any sort of trip. It’s not a good idea to spend your savings on executing trip plans.

How have your stars planned your day? Just find out below

Gemini Finance Today

You have good financial condition and your brimming bank balance will allow you to do a makeover of your home or renovate ancestral property. You may also invest in real estate or buying some assets.

Gemini Family Today

An excellent family front is foreseen for some. Family members will come together to execute an exciting plan on the home front. Someone in the family may get married soon.

Gemini Career Today

It's a moderate day on the professional front. Despite burning your midnight oil, you may not be able to complete all your pending tasks on time. You may also put extra efforts in helping your colleague who may be troubled otherwise in his personal life.

Gemini Health Today

No matter, you are giving your best to get back in shape, but you still need to wait a bit longer to experience the desired outcomes or achieve your fitness goals. Try to maintain consistency in workout for better results on the health front.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your partner may try to impress you with his/her looks or surprise visit. Be ready to be pampered by your lover today and enjoy togetherness after a long time. Love is in the air for Gemini, so enjoy the vibes.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026