Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Finance are worrisome

Dear Cancer, your financial position might be a bit shaky today. There will be happiness on the domestic front. You are likely to face some issues regarding health today.
Keep giving a good shot in everything you do.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 12:08 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Cancerian, your talent will come in handy when making tough decisions. Your ability to communicate well is set to improve and you will be able to add to your friend base. Your career graph is likely to climb and you will see marked growth and development in your day-to-day life. Your logical reasoning and analytical skills will exceed your expectations and you will move forward with a renewed sense of positivity. Your previous efforts will bear fruits and your pending tasks will be completed. Cancer, it is quite likely that you will face a roadblock in your life; but do not worry, as conditions will get better before you even realize it.

Cancer Finance Today

Your financial position might be a bit shaky today as some celebration at home is likely to burn a hole in your pocket. You may invest in a scheme, which looks quite lucrative, but might turn out to be dubious. Invest cleverly.

Cancer Family Today

You will get along very well with your family and there will be happiness on the domestic front. Celebration of an auspicious occasion at home will bring everyone together and that will improve your interpersonal relationships.

Cancer Career Today

Students, fresh out of academics, are likely to find a suitable job to their liking. Those employed in the creative fields will finally receive recognition for their talent. A business trip to a foreign country will be profitable for some.

Cancer Health Today

You are likely to face some issues regarding health today. Seek medical attention immediately things go beyond your control. If light exercises and yoga are not your cups of tea, you need to alter your dietary habits to stay healthy.

Cancer Love Life Today

Work pressure is likely to keep you busy, which in turn, will affect your love life. You need to prioritize the needs of your beloved over everything else to save your blissful romantic relationship from breaking apart.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Friday, October 08, 2021
