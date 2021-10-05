Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 5: The day may bring mixed results
horoscope

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 5: The day may bring mixed results

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Joyful time is indicated for some on the family front.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancer, the day may bring mixed results. Some may get their leave sanctioned and get a chance to visit family members. Joyful time is indicated for some on the family front. Everything seems okay today but avoid long trips. Long trips or business tours may not prove rewarding or fruitful for some.

You will enjoy good financial conditions and splurge on someone close. Some may invest in lucrative property deals. Cancer, you are a health-conscious person and your positive attitude will help beat a prolonged health issue.

What your stars have more to offer, read ahead

Cancer Finance Today

You are good at calculations and your smart decisions taken in the past will reap good rewards on the financial front. Some past investment or old property will bring good returns.

Cancer Family Today

Taurus, you love your family and care for them a lot. Today, you will get a chance to spend quality time with them. You should celebrate togetherness and a joyful aura at home.

Cancer Career Today

You are good at whatever you do, so it's going to be a good day on the professional front. You may have to devote extra hours at work to complete an important assignment. Some of you may also have to cater to boss’s demands and expectations regarding a new project.

RELATED STORIES

 

Cancer Health Today

You will feel healthy and happy today. Your good health is the result of your consistent efforts and healthy lifestyle. Keep following a healthy routine to stay healthy. A new health fad or fitness advice from someone would make you add new things in your healthy life style.

Cancer Love Life Today

You will feel lucky on the love front today as your spouse or partner will plan something special for you to add a spark to a romantic evening. Those who have not been getting attention from their lover may get lucky today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Beige

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign horoscope cancer astrology signs
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 5: Love life won't be in your favour!

Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 5: An usual day in professional life

Aries Daily Horoscope for October 5: Here's what is on your cards

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 4
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP