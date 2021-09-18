Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: Avoid getting into arguments

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You prefer your close relationships over other things in life, making you an emotional person. You are caring and sensitive and hold on to your past memories. You love depending on your people for support and are quite a softie on the inside. You are loving but quite mysterious in nature. You can offer empathy and lend an ear to peoples’ problems and a helping hand in their time of lows. You have a funny side and that adds value to your quiet disposition. You enjoy public attention secretly. However, you tend to become ‘crabby’ at times and get easily disappointed when things do not go in your favour.

Cancer Finance Today

You are likely to maintain a steady budget and there will be no monetary problems. You will profit from an ancestral property, which will bring you good gains. Save your money from speculative activities.

Cancer Family Today

You need to avoid getting into arguments to save domestic bliss. It is likely that the inheritance of property might get you at loggerheads with your parents. Handle the situation tactfully without quarrelling to restore peace at home.

Cancer Career Today

The day will start slowly on the professional front, but you are likely to find favour amongst your bosses as the day progresses. Your skills will help you sail through the workload easily and you will impress your seniors with your work.

Cancer Health Today

There will be no life-threatening problems on the health front, but you need to exercise caution as far as your circulatory and respiratory systems are involved. Your physical and mental wellbeing will be satisfactory.

Cancer Love Life Today

You will have a mixed day on your romantic front, as your partner will feel neglected. Your love life will be stressed and there is likely to be a strain in your relationship, which might worsen if you do not give attention to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

