Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 19: Be optimistic today!

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You feel in top form and the exuberance you show permeates out and influences those you come into contact with today. Take advantage of this energy and don’t let the time pass without making best use of it to your advantage. The day will bring a plethora of opportunities for you. You may also receive positive news about your recent initiatives. Your opponents will remain active and may try to sully your image, so remain alert regarding their activities. Use your persuasive and tenacious attitude to beat your rivals in their own game. A short travel is indicated in the early part of the day which will provide you additional exposure. Prolonged disputes and differences may continue the delay in getting possession of ancestral property, thus you may plan for an easy settlement and solution.

Cancer Finance Today

New business prospects could emerge by way of partnerships or ideas. You will be able to repay debts on time will efficient money management. An outstanding payment is likely to be recovered, which will increase your liquidity.

Cancer Family Today

Someone who you have relied on in the past in a mentoring capacity will come to your rescue again today, as you confront difficult problems. Your bond with your family may not be very uplifting but spending time with your children and friends will reduce your stress and make you happy.

Cancer Career Today

A positive outcome can be expected by those who have recently appeared for a job interview. This will be a satisfying day professionally, especially for those working abroad or looking for foreign collaborations.

Cancer Health Today

Remain optimistic and inculcate meditation in your daily routine will ensure a remarkable improvement in your wellbeing. Your efforts to join a competitive fitness group will bear fruits.

Cancer Love Life Today

Strong support from your parents will ensure a blissful marital life for you. Respecting the sentiments of partner and giving him/her your undivided attention will keep the bond vibrant.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874