Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sept 20: Focus on short term investments

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

With Moon being the ruling planet and Artemis being the ruling goddess, Cancer forms the symbol of nurture and empathy. If you belong to this group, then you are someone who is extremely caring and emotional towards people. And when it comes to people who are close to your heart, you express limitless love which can sometimes agitate your emotions. Be loving, caring and empathetic as you are, but make sure you pour them on people who deserve it.

Your, over all day is going to be exciting and full of fun. The only thing you have to keep in mind is to avoid travelling to distant places in order to ensure safety of lives.

Cancer Finance Today

If you are into stock market, it might be the best time to focus on short term investments to stabilize your portfolio. Also, it is advisable to invest on assets if found for a competitive price.

Cancer Family Today

This is going to be a memorable day with your family as you will be showered with love and care. You might expect visit from your siblings which is going to light up the day.

Cancer Career Today

If you are looking for a new opportunity, you can expect a good offer, but do analyze the pros and cons before you tie up for it. For others, keep updating your skill sets, opportunities are on your way!

Cancer Health Today

The precautionary measures that you have been taking in this tough time will keep you safe and protected. Improvement in your health can be expected with a healthy diet.

Cancer Love Life Today

If you are holding a Rose in your hand awaiting to propose the one you have been recently in touch with, you may go for it today, as it would bring a new beginning to your life. For people who are in a stable relationship can expect lovely moments filled with glee.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

