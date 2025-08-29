Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Cancer Horoscope Today for August 29, 2025: Look for smart financial investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 04:03 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Financial prosperity is another takeaway of the day.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, troubled sea, don’t scare you

Keep the relationship intact and share good emotions. Be committed at work and enjoy professional success. Financial prosperity is another takeaway of the day.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Resolve the love issues and continue giving the best professional results. Look for smart financial investments. Health is also positive.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about the words and statements in the love affair, as the lover may misinterpret them to create a ruckus. Today is a good day to propose, and single natives can express their feelings freely to their crush to get a positive response. Rekindle the old love that may bring back past happiness. Those who are new to the relationship need to spend more time together to get to know each other. Take the love affair to the parents today to get their support.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the details while you work on a project. If you are in the sales or marketing section, you’ll be able to bring in better sales. Do not under any circumstances set pretenses, as that may derail your plans to work with these clients and even set a bad name for the business. Some government offices will have a change in location while lawyers, academicians, judges, receptionists, and bankers will work overtime. Do not get into office gossip or politics.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will exist, but you should handle wealth-related issues with care today. Some females will be dragged into property-related issues within the family, while seniors may be required to contribute to a celebration. Avoid large-scale investments, including stock and speculative business. However, mutual funds are a good option for investment. Businessmen may confidently consider major investments in the foreign market, and some partnerships will help here.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. But be careful about minor infections, including viral fever, sore throat, and body aches. You may have minor bruises, and athletes should be careful on the ground. Pay attention to the diet. Consume more nuts, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid oily food and drink plenty of water. Children should be careful while lifting heavy objects.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
