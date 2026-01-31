Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Cancer Horoscope Today for January 31, 2026: Health will be in good shape

    Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Have a positive attitude in the relationship today.

    Published on: Jan 31, 2026 4:03 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you prefer fair games

    Have a positive attitude in the relationship today. Skip egos at the workplace and focus on the targets. Have control over expenditure. The health is good today.

    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    The love life may have minor tremors that need immediate repair. Be careful at the job to give the best results. Handle wealth diligently. Your health is in good shape.

    Cancer Love Horoscope Today

    Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. Some marriage relationships will see turbulence, and parents need to interfere. Value the emotions of the lover and also take up the relationship with the parents for approval. Maybe your ex-partner will try to come back, and this can be a pleasant moment. You should also be careful about the words or statements that you make while spending time with your lover. Married female natives can seriously think about starting a family today.

    Cancer Career Horoscope Today

    The commitment in job will help you meet the requirements. You will have trouble handling specific clients. Use communication skills at the negotiation table with clients. Some clients may demand rework on projects, and you may also be required to brush up on your skills. Those who are into creative sectors such as music, arts, painting, and copywriting will succeed in getting new platforms to display their talent. Students who aspire to study at foreign universities will see their dream come true.

    Cancer Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in. However, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. The first part of the day is good to buy a property or a vehicle. You will be dragged into a dispute over property today. Some natives will also make payments for hotel reservations abroad. You may also consider the luck in the stock market or speculative business. Be ready to contribute to a function at the office or college.

    Cancer Health Horoscope Today

    No major health issue will hurt you today. However, focus on the lifestyle to avoid medical complications in the later days. Today is also a good time to start exercising, which means you may start hitting the gym. Seniors need to be careful while using the staircase or while walking through slippery areas. Stay in the company of people whom you love.

    Cancer Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
    • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
    • Symbol: Crab
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
    • Sign Ruler: Moon
    • Lucky Day: Monday
    • Lucky Color: White
    • Lucky Number: 2
    • Lucky Stone: Pearl

    Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Cancer Horoscope Today For January 31, 2026: Health Will Be In Good Shape

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes