Cancer Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: Your lover may be influenced by a third person

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 04:03 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Those who are in senior posts need to justify the team's performance at crucial meetings today.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Discipline is your attribute

Have a fabulous love life and spend more time with your lover. Office life is good. Financially, you are good. However, your health may develop minor issues.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Look for options to stay happy in your love life. Your official challenges will be stronger, but you will resolve them. Financial success exists. But you need to be careful about your health.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Consider spending more time with your lover and being open in communication, which will strengthen the bonding. Your lover will be patient and will also expect you to spare more time. Some relationships may seem like minor hiccups, but they are easily repairable. It is good not to invade the personal space of a partner. Your lover may also be influenced by a third person, which may create issues in the relationship. Single females will invite attention at parties and events. This will also lead to proposals.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Your performance at the office will win accolades. Minor ego-related issues will be there, but your productivity will not be compromised. Handle the work pressure confidently, as success will be yours. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers will need to be highly cautious while making the balance sheet. Those who are in senior posts need to justify the team's performance at crucial meetings today. The students who are also appearing in competitive examinations need to work a little more.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Financially, you are good, and the inflow of wealth will help you plan your life in a better way. Females will require spending on a party today. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children. The second part of the day is good for buying a vehicle or even resolving a financial dispute. If you are planning to buy a new property, the second part of the day is good to make an advance payment. Businessmen may also expand the trade to new territories.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

You may have health issues today. Give up junk food. Avoid riding a bike at high speed, especially at night. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports, especially mountain riding and rock climbing. Females working in the kitchen may have minor cuts while chopping vegetables. You should also drink plenty of water and consume more vegetables and fruits.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
