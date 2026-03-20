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    Cancer Horoscope Today March 20, 2026: A cosmic blessing for businessmen is likely

    Cancer Horoscope Today: This will be a particularly busy day for academicians, botanists, and media or aviation professionals.

    Published on: Mar 20, 2026 4:08 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

    Daily horoscope prediction says, decisiveness and Professional Diligence

    Focus on making accurate and thoughtful decisions today. Your love life is stable, and new workplace responsibilities could pave the way for a future promotion. Financial wisdom and a positive outlook will help you navigate the day successfully.

    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Cancer Love Horoscope Today

    The day is ripe for embracing new romantic possibilities. Single individuals might find a connection at work functions, family functions, or while travelling. If you are already in a relationship, consider discussing your future with your parents.

    Remember to respect your partner's personal space and practice active listening to deepen your bond. Married womedefence againste that relatives or siblings do not create unnecessary friction within their domestic life.

    Cancer Career Horoscope Today

    Strive for a stable professional environment by taking on tasks that highlight your diligence. Your communication skills will be your greatest asset when trying to impress clients.

    This will be a particularly busy day for academicians, botanists, and media or aviation professionals. Lawyers may find themselves working on high-profile cases. Business owners could meet potential partners ready to fund expansion, while students seeking international education can expect positive news regarding admissions.

    Cancer Money Horoscope Today

    A structured financial plan is necessary for effective money management. Property, land, and the stock market are currently strong options for those looking to invest.

    Some women may need to manage expenses related to family medical treatments, while others will successfully clear pending debts. If you are looking to launch a new business, today’s energy supports securing necessary funds from promoters.

    Cancer Health Horoscope Today

    Maintain your healthy routine but pay closer attention to your diet. It is advisable to reduce your intake of coffee, tea, and aerated drinks. Be mindful of your respiratory health and avoid lifting heavy objects above your head.

    Ensure you do not skip any scheduled medications. If you are travelling to hilly terrains, keep a medical kit handy. Today is also an excellent day to commit to giving up tobacco.

    Cancer Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
    • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
    • Symbol: Crab
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Stomach and Breast
    • Sign Ruler: Moon
    • Lucky Day: Monday
    • Lucky Colour: White
    • Lucky Number: 2
    • Lucky Stone: Pearl

    Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural Affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good Compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair Compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less Compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Cancer Horoscope Today March 20, 2026: A Cosmic Blessing For Businessmen Is Likely

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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