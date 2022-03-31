Cancer Horoscope predictions for March 31: Avoid lending any valuables

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Your enthusiasm and energy with help you to enjoy your day today. Your empathy towards others compels you to lend money to a friend in distress. However, you are advised to be careful while making the offer as most of the time takes you for granted. You are likely to have a smooth sailing today as you learn to trust your intuition and sixth sense. It is advisable to avoid lending any valuables. Your positive attitude is likely to win the battle for you and you may realize that most problems are likely to disappear on their own. Travelling is not on your cards at the moment and you must not waste your time and energy in planning any trip with your family or friends. Buying an unmovable property from your sibling can be profitable. Making an impulsive decision can be disastrous for both of you. Involving a family member in the deal is advisable to avoid any further complications.

Cancer Finance Today

You are likely to experience considerable financial gains as several business opportunities are awaiting you. You are advised to avoid putting all your money in one basket. Try to invest in a couple of projects and not just one.

Cancer Family Today

The day is likely too great as you are expected to get a surprise from your parents. Spend your day peacefully without overthinking about the future of your sibling who is in distress now. Thongs will be fine soon.

Cancer Career Today

Make wise career choices and any of your decisions should not be influenced by your preconceived notions about the project. To win the race, you need to be slow and steady. All your dedication is likely to /**-rewarded today.

Cancer Health Today

Today your priority should be to lead a healthy day with no unhealthy delicacies on your platter. Learn to control your cravings for sweets and junk food. Hit the gym with your friends to make the day perfect.

Cancer Love Life Today

Stop ignoring the love and affection around you. You are not alone and not so deprived of love as you think you are. All that is needed is to look around and embrace that lovely feeling unconditionally.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

