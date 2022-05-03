Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 3, 2022
horoscope

Cancer Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 3, 2022

Read your free daily Cancer horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for May 3, 2022
Read your free daily Cancer horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 3, 2022
Published on May 03, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) 

 

Your profession and finance will most likely keep you satisfied and happy today. Spending time with your family will give you the much-needed break. All your efforts to lead a healthy life will show positive results today. Be the courageous soul that you are. You love meeting new people and making new friends. While interacting with people, you must use your communication skills to benefit others. Don't overthink as it won't change anything. Just embrace each day as it comes and you will realise how joyful things are around you. It is always advisable to count your blessings. You have been very busy and neglecting yourself for quite a long time. Hence, you are advised to take a break from your hectic schedule and plan a short vacation with your loved ones. Those who are planning to invest in movable property will most likely strike a profitable deal. Cupid won't strike those who are single and ready to mingle. 

 

Cancer Finance Today 

You have great financial management skills and today you will be proud of your approach to saving and planning for the future. The day will most likely be satisfactory on the financial front as you will clear all debts and loans.

 

Cancer Family Today 

You have always loved to spend more time with your family. Today, you can consider surprising your family members with a dinner at their favourite restaurant. Make the day special for them as it will bring your entire family even closer.

 

Cancer Career Today 

You have been a workaholic and your work has always been your top priority. Today, you may get the promotion you have longing for since long. Before taking up the new project, you are advised to consult with your seniors at your workplace.

 

Cancer Health Today 

You are advised to start your day with yoga or any other mild exercise. You must avoid any rigorous workout like cardio. Avoid skipping your breakfast and any other meal of the day. Including meditating in your daily routine can improve your mental health.

 

Cancer Love Life Today 

Things may appear all messed up in your love life but don’t worry. Just stay calm and wait for the right moment. Listening to your favourite song or watching your favourite romantic movie can uplift your mood. Don’t overthink as things aren’t as bad as they appear.

 

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology cancer horoscope cancer
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP