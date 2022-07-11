Cancer Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 11, '22 states, family trip

CANCER(Jun 22-Jul 22) Day seems excellent and productive, but you may face some health and relationship issues. Career wise, it can be a fruitful day and you may get rewarded for your contribution to make a product launch successful. Some may be concerned about their finances and tighten up their budget. Some may get rid of EMIs and emphasize on savings.

Things are going great on the family front and now you are all set to welcome a new member in your family. Kids may share some responsibilities. Some good property deals are on your way. Traveling can turn out joyful.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead:

Cancer Finance Today: You should be careful if you are dealing with a property matter today. You should avoid home renovation work, buying luxurious things or any big expense as your financial condition does not allow you to do so.

Cancer Family Today: An unplanned family trip may prove fulfilling, refreshing and joyous. You may have lots of fun with kids and loved ones.

Cancer Career Today: Some may take new responsibilities at work. Seniors may appreciate your determination and hard work. Today, you may hit the right target and achieve your goals. Some may get a chance to work on a new site or with foreign clients. Some may start working in new work settings that may fill them with positivity and confidence.

Cancer Health Today: You should try to do light exercises and maintain a healthy diet plan. Some may feel low or dull today. You should sleep well and do regular workout in order to feel energetic. Pregnant ladies should increase water intake in order to avoid complications.

Cancer Love Life Today: Miscommunication and distance may create confusion in a relationship. You should handle things smartly and patiently. It’s good to bury the past in order to maintain harmony in your relationship. Married couples should try new things or activities to add spark to their romantic life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

