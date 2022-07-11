Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 11, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your status on the professional front is set to rise. Neglecting health can lay you up in bed. Family front is likely to become a lively place soon. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot. An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your efforts will help you complete a project much before schedule. You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. Repayment of a loan can become a big burden for some. You will be able to steer your domestic boat away from the choppy waters. A business trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Stability on the financial front will come as a relief to some. Your efforts at work get recognised, so cash in on this development. You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. Changes on the domestic front cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out!

Love Focus: Some of you may feel a bit frustrated on the romantic front, as things don’t move your way.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

It will be in your interest to speed up a transaction as the stars appear favorable. This is the day when you can find everything topsy-turvy on the professional front. Don’t neglect bad health as it is likely to aggravate. This is an excellent day for an outing with family and friends. Those planning a vacation are in for a lot of fun. A property decision will be given in your favor.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Discussing investments with an expert is certain to widen your horizon. Your lack of initiative may let slip some good opportunities, so remain alert. A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a time of their lives.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Steady income from savings may come in handy for child’s tuitions. Good professional guidance will help you achieve what you have in mind. A new health fad will take you towards total health. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Chance of owning property may come to you soon.

Love Focus: Lady luck favors you on the romantic front, when you get to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Chances look bright of your winning a bet. Problems at work can keep you engaged and waste precious time. Some of you will fight an infection successfully. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. You will find the domestic environment most peaceful and family most accommodating. Something you are passionate about may keep you happily involved today.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed. Those new on the job will get into the groove of things. Perfect health will be retained. A half-hearted attempt at mending fences with spouse will not work in your favour. Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. Chances of an immovable asset coming your way by way of inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Someone who has an immense liking for you is likely to do something special for you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. Your balanced approach at work will endear you to seniors and subordinates alike. Those feeling depressed are likely to find positivity entering their lives once again. On the domestic front, you succeed in infusing positivity to make everyone feel at peace. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable.

Love Focus: Love and passion can dominate your mind today, so plan on a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

There is a danger of frittering away your hard earned money on frivolous purchases. Good earning will make you think of innovative ways to invest or put your dreams into action. You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Out of town visitors will make your home lively. Driving to enjoy is very much on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Lover may appear most unaccommodating and may not even do your bidding, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Your lack of initiative may let slip some good opportunities, so remain alert. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Party at home or an evening out for some special occasion is indicated. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Shifting to a new place is on the cards for those looking for a suitable accommodation.

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with lover finally arrives.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Reverses in risky investments will be handled competently. You manage to keep up with others on the professional front through your own efforts. You will need to ease the problems of someone who remains depressed and irritable. An addition to the family is likely and will bring oodles of happiness on the home front. A pilgrimage is in the offing for some.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON