Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 11,'22 states, new job

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Day seems above average and you may be busy in finalizing a property deal. Nothing complicated is foreseen on the professional front, but you need to hone your skills or update yourself with new technologies in order to get new job opportunities. Some may get chance to work abroad or deal with foreign clients.

You may have a reason to celebrate with loved ones today and the arrival of relatives may keep home aura relaxing, joyful and cool. Homemakers may plan a day out with friends. An elderly may feel relaxed and get rid of a prolonged health issue. Day is going to be okay; you just need to be cautious if you are traveling today.

How have planets planned your day? Read ahead:

Sagittarius Finance Today: Day seems good on the financial front. You may hire interior designers and architects for home or office construction. Some may spend on home automation or home security system. Good and beneficial property deals are on your way.

Sagittarius Family Today: Excellent time is foreseen on the family front. Old friends may try to catch you via social media. Some may throw a housewarming party and invite relatives and friends. Day may be filled with fun and happiness.

Sagittarius Career Today: Day is moderate on the professional front. Some may start their business and quit jobs. Some may join online professional courses to get new job opportunities. This is an excellent day for the businessmen.

Sagittarius Health Today: This is a moderate day on the health front. Those who are worried about the health of their babies, they may take a sigh of relief today. Pregnant ladies may join yoga classes to make the pregnancy journey smooth.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: The day seems wonderful and you should be with your spouse or love partner today. Some may get desired marriage proposals. Arrival of a baby in your life may make the bond of love stronger.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

