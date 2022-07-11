Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 11,'22 states, take a break

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) This is a moderate day. You may enjoy the day with loved ones, but some professional or work issues may bother you and stop you from having fun with kids and parents. Healthwise, the day is going to be fine. You may get rid of a prolonged health issue as an alternative treatment work wonder for you.

Those who want to take a break from work should choose a wonderful or peaceful destination to travel with favourite people or best buddies. Spending a day at a salon and enjoying a massage or spa can prove healing and rejuvenating. Family and love life may be full of surprises.

What lies further? Know more:

Libra Finance Today: Day seems moderate and some unexpected expenses arise. Some may buy health or life insurance policy. Married couples may be busy in celebrating their anniversary or bond of love.

Libra Family Today: This is an excellent day and you may have guests to cheer your day up. Some may enjoy their favorite movie or series with loved ones. You may plan a day out with your kids and enjoy fun activities.

Libra Career Today: Day is not favorable on the work front. You may find challenges in finding investors or business partners to make your business run. Hardships and delays are indicated and things may not go as per your expectations. Day may not finish well due to excessive workload.

Libra Health Today: Day seems good and a trip with best buddies or a long drive with a spouse or love partner may prove refreshing. Some may book a massage today. You should relax today and sleep well in order to have a wonderful time ahead.

Libra Love Life Today: Moderate day is foreseen on the love front. You may feel stressed and insecure today and think about taking break from relationship. Married couples may make a big decision to maintain harmony in marital life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON