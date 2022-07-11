Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 11,'22 states,maintain peace

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) This is an excellent day, but some family issues are indicated. There are so many things you need to implement on the domestic front to maintain peace. Those who have been trying to get back in shape, they may achieve their fitness goals. Some diet changes may work well and help get rid of extra calories. Things may go pretty well on the financial front and you may be able to buy your dream home.

Profession wise, the day is going to be fine. You may have to spend a lot of time researching online in order to understand the complexity of new projects assigned to you. Romance is in the air for some.

What lies further? Know more about the day:

Scorpio Finance Today: Your good financial condition may allow you to make your dream come true and take your parents on a trip to religious places or give them something that they really want.

Scorpio Family Today: Day does not seem good. You may be sick of your spouse pushing you to do something against your will. Kids may be extra demanding. Relatives may stay at your place longer than you expected and it may hamper your privacy.

Scorpio Career Today: Day seems usual, you may be busy with your daily tasks. Real estate agents or brokers may have a very hectic day. Seniors may motivate you or encourage you to join professional courses and hone your skills to get better job opportunities in future.

Scorpio Health Today: Day seems excellent and you may go for a routine health checkup today. People who have been suffering from flu or food poisoning, they may get relief. You may get lots of compliments for your maintained physical health.

Scorpio Love Life Today: Good things may happen on the love front. There are chances of shifting to a new home with your spouse or love partner. A very romantic day is waiting for you, so make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

