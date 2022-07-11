Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 11, '22 states,financial gain

GEMINI(May 21-Jun 21) Day seems usual, but some issues on the love front may bother you. Avoid talking to your spouse or partner in a bitter manner. Involvement of the third wheel may create tension in the relationship. Healthwise, it’s a moderate day and you may use all your energy in giving your best at work. Some may shine on the work front today and get recognition and reward for their contribution.

Day seems good on the financial front. Some may earn from extra resources and donate to social organizations. Gemini, this is a suitable day to invest in stock markets. A short or long trip with family may refresh your mood and give you an opportunity to spend quality time with your family.

What lies further? Find out below:

Gemini Finance Today: Some may join online classes and spend on learning. Some may have financial gains with the help of parents. You may also buy expensive electronic gadgets. Those who are planning to purchase four wheelers or land, they should go ahead.

Gemini Family Today: You should not let your kids waste their time. Try to keep them busy in some activities. Parents may impose their wish on you and it may ruin peace of your mind and hamper your privacy.

Gemini Career Today: Day is a blessing on the work front. Some unexpected business gains may keep you motivated. Promotion or increment is indicated. Perfect planning and strong strategy may help you grow your business.

Gemini Health Today: This is a moderate day on the health front. Some may be concerned about the well-being of parents. You should also take care of your health as heavy workload or other home responsibilities may make you tired and negligent towards health issues.

Gemini Love Life Today: Day does not seem good on the love front. Your partner may not show interest in you and avoid you. Some issues are foreseen in marital relationship, so avoid expecting too much from your spouse. These issues may cause stress.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

