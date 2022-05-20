Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cancer Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 20, 2022 states, seek help

Dear Cancer, your daily astrological predictions for May 20 2022 suggests, to get things back on track, you may need to seek medical counsel.
Cancer Daily Horoscope for May 20, 2022: Your financial situation remains stable.
Published on May 20, 2022 08:23 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)Your financial situation remains stable. Some of you may consider starting a new business. It is possible that your professional life may be stable. You are likely to be busy with assignments in the office. Work might be enjoyable for you at this time. This, in turn, is likely to have a negative impact on your health and family life. Due to business obligations, you may miss out on a wonderful family event. Your health may be compromised. To get things back on track, you may need to seek medical counsel. You could even irritate your significant other as a result of your tight schedule. Neglecting your loved ones may have negative consequences in the future. Before going on a travel to another country, careful planning is required. Property-related legal issues may still remain unresolved. Final examinations are expected to be successful for students.

Cancer Finance Today Your financial condition is likely to be better than before. You may be able to pay off past debts. Some of you are likely to spend money on valuable items. Profits are expected in the coming days as family business picks up pace.

Cancer Family Today On the domestic front, the advent of a newborn is likely to raise everyone’s spirits. At home, warmth and love are likely to reign supreme. However, a pleasure trip with family members is likely to strain your relationships.

Cancer Career Today On the professional front, persons working in the creative industries are likely to receive some kind of social recognition for their efforts. Employees in the media and the private sector may have an easy time at work.

Cancer Health Today On the health front, you may appear to be in good shape. However, your body may not agree with it. Ailments brought on by the weather are likely to irritate you. To get rid of this, you may need to seek proper medical help.

Cancer Love Life Today After going through a stressful period, your love life may require some revaluation. To make your relationship last longer, you may need to rekindle the passions. Nurture it for best results.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

