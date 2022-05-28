Cancer Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions forMay28,'22 states, indication of loss

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)Today, you will gather your thoughts and work with a defined purpose. You are likely to be fearless, which can reflect in your method of working on the professional front. At the beginning of the day, you may be worried on account of your financial condition. Those of you running your own business are advised not to make decisions without proper due diligence; else losses are indicated. The beginning of the day will be quite auspicious as you will receive strong support and affection from your near and dear ones. On the health front, on a personal level, some old illnesses could come to the surface and bring additional stress. Also, pay attention to the health of senior members of the family. At the end of the day, you may be inclined to start something new. Your social circle will help you provide opportunities for the same.

Cancer Finance Today You need to be careful regarding your finances. Keep a check on your expenditure and be careful while spending your money. Also, you are advised to avoid any kind of financial transactions in this period, else losses are indicated.

Cancer Family Today You will be willing to spend quality time with the elders of the family. If you argued with anyone younger than you at home, then it will be resolved today. Towards the end of the day, you may receive emotional support from your mother.

Cancer Career Today Some of you may step up your efforts to realise your goals. Your hard work is also likely to see you getting a reward at the workplace. Some of you may also get better positions in your company. Those unemployed may get new opportunities and job offers.

Cancer Health Today Your hectic schedule may catch up with you. You need to rest today as you might feel very tired. There could be a pain in your back or knees. Try some stretching exercises but don’t overdo them. Chronic illness may trouble some Cancer natives.

Cancer Love Life Today Couples are suggested to avoid harsh conversations to maintain harmony in the relationship. An old flame may reappear in your life. If you are in a committed bond then avoid temptations and vice that would damage your relationships.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

